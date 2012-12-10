BEIJING Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China in November rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

That compares with a 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in October.

In November, automakers shipped 1.79 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, CAAM said. Sales in the first 11 months came to 17.5 million, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

Passenger car sales in the month rose 8.8 percent to 1.46 million, with sales in the first 11 months up 7.1 percent to 14 million. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)