BEIJING Aug 8 Vehicles sales in China rose 9.9 percent in July from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Friday.

That compares with an 11.2 percent year-on-year gain in June.

In July, automakers shipped 1.51 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, CAAM said. (Reporting by Li Hui and Jonathan Standing)