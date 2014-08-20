(Corrects amount of fine in yuan and U.S. dollar conversion in headline, first paragraph)

BEIJING Aug 20 China has fined 12 Japanese auto part makers 1.2354 billion yuan ($201.15 million) for manipulating their prices, the country's economic planner said on Wednesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission announced the fine on its website. ($1 = 6.1448 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Paul Tait and Miral Fahmy)