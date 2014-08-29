(Fixes RIC in last paragraph)

SHANGHAI Aug 29 China announced on Friday additional policy support for electric car purchases, offering tax breaks predominantly for cars made by Chinese automakers.

The list of tax breaks, posted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, also included a model produced by the joint venture between Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by John Ruwitch)