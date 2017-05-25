UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING May 25 China will continue to relax foreign investment rules for the country's auto sector and other high end manufacturing, lifting restrictions in an orderly fashion, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The government is preparing to further open up the new energy vehicle battery market to foreign investment, Ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen told a regular briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources