BEIJING, Sept 14 Car sales in China climbed 7.3 percent in August from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Aug pct change y-t-d pct ---------------------------------------------------------------

NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,095,200 7.3 9,218,300 6.1

Vehicles 1,381,100 4.2 11,983,600 3.3

---------------------------------------------------------------

The following table captures Chinese passenger car and vehicle sales in August and the year to date, by manufacturer (units; percent changes are from a year earlier): ---------------------------------------------------------------

Aug pct change y-t-d

Toyota ---------------------------------------------------------------

Toyota 89,000 14.9 526,000 4.0

Mazda 17,497 - 11.0 136,465 -5.0

Hyundai Kia 98,044 12.5 NA NA

Beijing Hyundai63,036 NA NA NA

DF Yueda Kia 35,008 29.0 NA NA

Dongfeng 165,136 17.9 1,393,905

11.0

DF Nissan 109,317 18.7 957,774 14.7

DF PSA 31,082 22.7 252,742 12.2

DF Honda 22,408 6.0 160,152 -6.5

Ford 34,916 -7.0 341,746

11.0

CFMA NA NA 205,855 7.0

Jiangling 14,497 NA 133,810 14.0 SAIC 327,924 14.5 2,602,249

11.3

Shanghai VW 95,235 10.3 749,254 20.7

Shanghai GM 102,620 26.6 808,952 26.1

SAIC cars 13,508 3.8 104,348 -1.6

SGMW 105,108 9.9 832,914 -4.18

General Motors 205,885 13.4 1,652,693 5.4

Shanghai GM 98,674 21.7 NA NA

SGMW 102,959 8.2 NA NA

FAW-GM 3,506 -30.4 NA NA Mercedes NA NA 123,590

41.0

S-class 2,200 NA 20,825 48.0

GLK SUV NA NA 12,175 203.0

----------------------------------------------------------- --

* Hyundai, Kia's sales do not include imported models.

NOTE:

General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group producing light commercial vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in China.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford Transit vans.

Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models with FAW Group via a production licence pact.

Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd .