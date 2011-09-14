BEIJING, Sept 14 Car sales in China climbed 7.3
percent in August from a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Aug pct change y-t-d pct
---------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM
Cars 1,095,200 7.3 9,218,300 6.1
Vehicles 1,381,100 4.2 11,983,600 3.3
---------------------------------------------------------------
The following table captures Chinese passenger car and
vehicle sales in August and the year to date, by manufacturer
(units; percent changes are from a year earlier):
---------------------------------------------------------------
Aug pct change y-t-d
Toyota
---------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota 89,000 14.9 526,000 4.0
Mazda 17,497 - 11.0 136,465 -5.0
Hyundai Kia 98,044 12.5 NA NA
Beijing Hyundai63,036 NA NA NA
DF Yueda Kia 35,008 29.0 NA NA
Dongfeng 165,136 17.9 1,393,905
11.0
DF Nissan 109,317 18.7 957,774 14.7
DF PSA 31,082 22.7 252,742 12.2
DF Honda 22,408 6.0 160,152 -6.5
Ford 34,916 -7.0 341,746
11.0
CFMA NA NA 205,855 7.0
Jiangling 14,497 NA 133,810 14.0
SAIC 327,924 14.5 2,602,249
11.3
Shanghai VW 95,235 10.3 749,254 20.7
Shanghai GM 102,620 26.6 808,952 26.1
SAIC cars 13,508 3.8 104,348 -1.6
SGMW 105,108 9.9 832,914 -4.18
General Motors 205,885 13.4 1,652,693 5.4
Shanghai GM 98,674 21.7 NA NA
SGMW 102,959 8.2 NA NA
FAW-GM 3,506 -30.4 NA NA
Mercedes NA NA 123,590
41.0
S-class 2,200 NA 20,825 48.0
GLK SUV NA NA 12,175 203.0
-----------------------------------------------------------
--
* Hyundai, Kia's sales do not include imported models.
NOTE:
General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group producing light commercial vehicles.
Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in
China.
Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford Transit vans.
Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.
Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC.
Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with
Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yueda
Investment Co Ltd .
Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) makes Mercedes-Benz models in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)