BEIJING, Dec 12 Car sales in China climbed 0.29 percent from a year earlier in November, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. --------------------------------------------------------------

Nov pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,343,700 0.3 13,103,600 5.3 Vehicles 1,656,000 -2.4 16,815,600 2.6 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table captures Chinese passenger car and vehicle sales in October and the year to date, by manufacturer.(units; percent changes are from a year earlier) -------------------------------------------------------------

Nov pct change y-t-d pct ---------------------------------------------------------------

Mazda NA NA 174,013 -6.0

Dongfeng 191,724 9.1 1,968,385 11.0

DF Nissan 128,962 16.7 1,344,897 15.4

DF PSA 36,657 -0.8 362,044 8.6

DF Honda 24,860 6.3 228,671 -5.1

Ford 43,338 -7.0 470,152 7.0

CFMA(Ford car) 29,568 1.0 289,870 6.0

Jiangling 13,721 -19.3 177,079 8.0

Mercedes-Benz 18,770 33.0 175,290 35.0

SUVs NA NA 49,225 91.0

Smart NA NA 10,420 188.0

SAIC 359,384 13.3 3,681,876 11.9

Shanghai VW 100,916 1.7 1,060,899 16.9

Shanghai GM 116,235 9.8 1,151,010 21.2

SAIC own brand 12,749 -14.3 145,116 -0.8

SGMW 120,279 19.2 1,186,548 3.2

General Motors 237,130 20.4 2,350,406 8.2

Shanghai GM 113,120 7.6 NA NA

SGMW 119,133 40.4 NA NA

Honda 58,228 -3.3 539,442 -8.4

Guangqi Honda 33,368 -9.4 310,772 -10.7

Dongfeng Honda 24,860 6.3 228,673 -5.1

Toyota 82,000 -1.3 776,000 6.7

Chery 55,616 NA NA NA

(Export) 13,906 107.2 149,462 79.7

Audi (China/HK) 29,861 68.8 283,600 35.2

BMW NA NA 215,023 40.7

BYD 37,921 -8.0 NA NA ------------------------------------------------------------- * Mercedes-Benz Jan-Nov sales include mainland China and Hong Kong.

NOTE:

General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group producing light commercial vehicles.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford Transit vans.

Volkswagen AG makes cars in partnership with SAIC and FAW Group. Dongfeng Motor Group Co has three joint ventures with Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models with FAW Group via a production licence pact.

Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.

Honda Motor makes cars in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Ltd .

BYD Co Ltd is a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc . (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)