* New models, recovering Japanese automaker push up May car
sales
* Demand to stay solid thank to incentives - analyst
* Toyota, GM, Nissan shines in May, Mazda lags
(Add details, analyst comments)
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, June 9 Car sales in China rose 22.6
percent in May from a year earlier, according to data released
on Saturday, extending the double-digit gain made in the
previous month, as new models premiered at April's Beijing
autoshow started to hit the showrooms.
In May a total of 1.28 million sedans, sport utility
vehicles (SUVs), multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and minivans were
sold in the country, the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (CAAM) said. In the same month of 2011, that
number was 1.04 million.
From January to May, deliveries climbed 5.5 percent to 6.33
million, continuing an uptrend which started in April.
The strong rebound by Toyota Motor and Honda Motor
, which both suffered severe shortages of parts a year
ago after northern Japan's devastating earthquake and tsunami in
March 2011, also pushed up the monthly tally.
Demand is likely to remain solid if Beijing renews some of
its policy incentives which helped propel China beyond the U.S.
as the world's largest car market by volume in 2009, industry
observers say.
"The incentives will help bolster demand for minivans, and
cheap cars like (the) QQ, which are popular in lower-tier cities
and rural areas," said John Zeng, Asia Pacific director at
industry consultancy LMC Automotive. "If such policy incentives
do come out as expected, sales in the second half would
definitely be better than the first half."
A source told Reuters late last month that Beijing would
soon resume paying subsidies to rural residents who trade in old
vehicles for new, fuel efficient ones to rekindle automobile
demand amid a market slowdown.
Beijing introduced a series of stimuli in 2009, including
tax incentives for small cars, but China's auto market slowed
significantly in 2011 after the policies expired, with annual
car sales climbing 5.2 percent, down from a 33 percent and 53
percent annual gains in 2010 and 2009 respectively.
In the United States, automakers posted strong May sales
gains from a year ago, but the sales rate still fell short of
expectations as the broader economy softened.
Toyota and Honda saw their China car sales jumped 105
percent and 92 percent respectively.
General Motors maintained its leading position in
China helped in part by a rebound in minivan sales, which
contributed to about 55 percent of its monthly tally.
SAIC Motor Corp, a longtime partner of GM and
Volkswagen AG, was the big domestic winner with a
year-on-year growth rate of 20.9 percent in May.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)