BEIJING, September 10 Vehicle sales in China rose 8.3 percent in August from a year earlier, maintaining a steady pace though far from the blistering speed of recent years, as a recent fuel price rise and a slowing economy discouraged consumers from buying. Industry-wide sales, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, came to 1.5 million last month from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. --------------------------------------------------------------- August pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,218,900 11.3 10,014,700 7.5 Vehicles 1,495,200 8.3 12,474,700 4.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in August and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- August pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- Mercedes-Benz 14,840 5.0 134,810 9.0 Audi 34,800 24.0 261,548 33.1 General Motors 220,996 7.3 1,837,546 11.2 Toyota Motor 75,300 -15.1 596,100 13.4 SAIC 358,178 9.2 2,911,342 11.9 Mazda Motor 16,539 - 6.0 135,000 -1.0 Dongfeng 171,456 3.8 1,517,574 8.9 Nissan 95,200 0.6 871,300 10.4 Ford Motor 48,631 39 . 0 368,513 8.0 Honda Motor 57,003 14.9 436,061 11.7 Great Wall 49,741 38.4 378,000 24.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.