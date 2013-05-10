BEIJING, May 10 Vehicles sales in China rose 13.4 percent in April from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. -------------------------------------------------------------- April pct change y-t-d pct -------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,441,400 13.0 5,864,500 16.2 Vehicles 1,841,700 13.4 7,266,200 13.2 -------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in April by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). -------------------------------------------------------------- April pct change y-t-d pct -------------------------------------------------------------- General Motors 261,870 15.3 1,078,243 10.9 Toyota Motor 76,400 -6.5 261,100 -11.0 Mazda Motor 12,353 -15.2 57,588 -20.2 Audi 38,710 13.1 141,520 13.9 Nissan 102,800 2.7 386,800 -11.0 Ford Motor 75,331 37.0 261,927 49.0 Honda Motor 60,596 -2.4 200,976 -4.4 Great Wall 66,777 41.0 249,445 38.0 SAIC Motor 426,026 15.9 1,762,027 16.8 Dongfeng Motor 219,604 12.6 785,542 0.02 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. Great Wall Motor is a major Chinese indigenous car maker.