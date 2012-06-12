(Refiles to fix table formatting)

BEIJING, May 14 Car sales in China rose 22.6 percent in May from a year earlier, extending the double-digit gain in the previous month as new models premiered at the Beijing autoshow started to hit the showrooms.

In May, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini vans were sold in the country, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. ---------------------------------------------------------------

May pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,281,900 22.6 6,330,000 5.5 Vehicles 1,607,200 16.0 8,023,500 1.7 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in May and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). ---------------------------------------------------------------

May pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- * Audi 36,278 44.2 160,562 42.0

Mercedes-Benz 17,380 NA 87,970 13.0

General Motors 231,183 21.3 1,203,552 11.5

Shanghai GM 99,113 7.1 530,422 6.4

SAIC-GM-Wuling 127,749 35.9 645,020 16.6

FAW GM 3,756 -0.5 25,815 -3.5

Toyota Motor 78,700 105.0 372,000 26.1

BMW 27,197 30.8 NA NA

SAIC 367,991 20.9 1,877,085 11.3

Shanghai VW 100,262 9.0 530,405 10.8

Shanghai GM 110,503 14.9 555,280 9.4

Own brand cars 16,098 58.4 72,734 6.6

SAIC-GM-Wuling 128,680 35.4 648,611 16.3

Mazda Motor 15,653 -16.0 87,853 2.0

Dongfeng 193,011 20.4 978,720 9.5

PV 154,727 35.4 776,777 20.1

CV 38,284 -16.7 201,943 -18.2

Nissan 112,000 20.1 558,900 14.9

DF Nissan (car) 73,800 29.3 368,400 21.7

Ford Motor 48,608 8.0 224,882 NA

CFM (Ford brands) 34,550 23.0 NA NA

Jiangling 14,056 16.0 NA NA

Geely 32,817 5.5 187,895 40.8

Honda Motor 52,146 91.7 261,761 10.8

Guangqi Honda 27,243 81.6 138,988 6.5

Dongfeng Honda 24,903 104.1 122,773 16.1

Great Wall 51,400 37.1 230,000 18.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------

* Audi's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong.

NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans.

Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles.

Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.

SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.

BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc .

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the Chinese auto industry. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Sunil Nair)