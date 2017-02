SHANGHAI Feb 20 Honda Motor Co's joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd is targetting a 10 percent rise in sales this year after last year's figures were hit by the earthquake in Japan and floods in Thailand, the China Daily reported on Monday.

Guangqui Honda is targeting sales of more than 400,000 vehicles for this year, up from 362,000 in 2011, the newspaper said.

