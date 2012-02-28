(Repeats from late on Tuesday)
By Fang Yan and Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING Feb 28 When China's
leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping pulls up in a motorcade sometime in
the next decade, he will probably not be riding in one of the
black Audis that have become standard for Chinese top brass.
Instead, if Beijing implements new rules requiring the
government to buy only local car brands, he will likely emerge
from a Red Flag limousine, the boat-like chariot that ferried
around Chairman Mao Zedong from the 1950s to the 1970s.
The move, announced over the weekend, is not final and would
likely have a limited effect on foreign automakers in China,
since government fleet sales account for less than 10 percent of
car sales, according to some estimates.
But the policy is good news to Ling Liang, a sales manager
at an FAW dealership in Beijing, where only two cars sat in a
dimly lit showroom, with no customers.
"We have long tradition and experience, more than other
Chinese brands," Ling said of FAW Group, whose brands include
Besturn mid-range sedans and the former Red Flag.
China is the world's largest auto market, but the legions of
mostly German cars with tell-tale license plates bearing
government, military and police designations are seen by some as
diminishing that achievement.
And premium government sedans often flout traffic laws,
frequently engendering resentment from a public which sees them
as symbols of abuse of power and a widening wealth gap.
The government's diktat has not been explained publicly. The
ministry posted a statement on its website saying only that
Chinese brands must be purchased for government fleets, and
asked for public comment.
It's believed however to be an attempt to put a more Chinese
face to government convoys, and mollify public indignation over
extravagant and arrogant behaviour by officials.
"Chinese people are fed up with 'the three excesses' of
public officials: fancy cars, fancy meals and fancy travel,"
said Xu Guoliang, a 36-year-old architect who was getting his A6
serviced at an Audi dealership in Beijing.
China is Audi's biggest market. It is the largest German
luxury marque here, but its government sales in China reach only
into the low single-digit percentage; the bulk of its customers
are companies and individuals.
Besturns are more modest - the B50 with a 4-cylinder,
1.6-liter engine and the B70 with a 2.0-liter six-beater.
"They're also more affordable," Ling says.
An Audi A6 starts at 390,000 yuan ($62,000) and goes up to
700,000 yuan ($111,000) - which could buy you more than seven
entry-level Besturn B50s, which start at 93,800 yuan ($15,000).
Even the most lavishly apportioned Besturn B70 sells for
165,000 yuan ($26,000), little more than half the starting price
of the cheapest Audi, the compact A3 at 260,000 yuan ($41,000).
FAW is planning to revive the Red Flag brand, working on a
project called the C301 which will rival the A6 when it debuts.
With 14.5 million passenger cars sold in China last year,
annual government purchases of some 80 billion yuan ($12.7
billion) are still a small slice of the overall market, which is
dominated by increasingly wealthy individual consumers.
But domestic carmakers such as SAIC Motor, FAW
Group, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and Chery, which
produce extended-wheelbase cars, could get a boost from the
policy.
"It's good that we're getting some support from the
government," said Victor Yang, spokesman for Geely Automobile
Holdings Ltd. "But we should be counting on ourselves,
not the government, to improve our competitiveness."
Audi, owned by Volkswagen, has by far been the
preferred brand of Chinese officialdom going back to the 1980s.
"It's luxury, but it's low-key," said Wang Yang, an Audi
sales consultant in Beijing. "A lot of Chinese don't like to
show off."
Sales of foreign automakers are not expected to suffer much.
"It's like asking an American car company, 'Are you going to
suffer from not selling as many taxis'?" said William Russo, an
industry veteran who runs the auto consultancy Synergistics in
Beijing.
"Beijing's new rule gives them the perfect rationale to
really push to reposition themselves away from being officials'
cars to being business-owners' cars," he said.
"It will make foreign companies more competitive in the
business-owner segments."
However, the government list did not include luxury brand
Volvo, which is the only Chinese-owned premium brand currently
in the market.
Red Flag and SAIC's Roewe could benefit the most, as they
are the only Chinese brands that come close to the plushness and
leg-room of an Audi or a Mercedes-Benz.
Already, some state clients are turning to Chinese brands.
"Most of our clients are consumers, but we do have some
government clients, especially for the Roewe 750 model," said
Wei Jia, a manager at an SAIC dealer in Beijing.
"It's a good car and not that expensive. I'm sure the new
policy will help our sales."
