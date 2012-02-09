BEIJING Feb 9 Car sales in China fell
23.8 percent in January from a year earlier to 1.16 million, the
official China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)
said on Thursday.
That compared with a year-on-year rise of 4.6 percent in
December 2011 to 1.37 million cars, CAAM data showed.
China's once-booming car market cooled to a 5.2 percent
annual gain last year, after jumping 33 percent and 53 percent
respectively in 2010 and 2009.
The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from
the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities'
initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion in
major cities, such as Beijing.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)