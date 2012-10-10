BEIJING Oct 10 Japanese car sales in China, which have been hit by a diplomatic dispute between the two countries, is unlikely to recover soon, a senior official with the country's official industry group said on Wednesday.

Dong Yang, secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), also told reporters that other vehicles with similar performance, price and branding could fill the gap caused by the sharp slowdown in Japanese car sales. (Reporting by Xu Wan and Don Durfee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)