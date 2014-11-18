By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 18 Daimler AG
will give its new luxury baby, the Mercedes-Maybach limousine, a
glitzy world debut at this week's Guangzhou autoshow, even as
analysts warn the end is nigh for China's 10-year high-end car
sales boom.
The scale of the world's biggest auto market means the
German firm and peers like Jaguar Land Rover simply
can't ignore it. Instead, to cut costs and cushion potential
discounts as luxury demand cools, they're starting or expanding
production in China.
Responding quickly to changing consumer preferences since
President Xi Jinping's anti-extravagance campaign began two
years ago is key for luxury automakers. IHS Automotive expects
premium car sales growth will slow to 5 percent by 2018 from an
average annual growth rate of 30 percent over the past decade.
"We want to go for a sustainable growth, growth with
quality. It's not just a volume game," Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar
Land Rover said last month in the eastern city of Changshu,
where the British firm opened its first overseas plant.
Localising operations in China could help luxury operators
target fast responses to changing market trends. It could also
help them avoid heavy import duties and price their cars more
competitively.
Interest among foreign firms in selling upscale cars in
China show no sign of abating even as economic growth slows to
the weakest pace since first-quarter 2009. Last month, Ford
Motor Co launched its premium Lincoln brand in the
country, while Volkswagen plans to introduce luxury
cars in China next year.
But the market for ultra-luxury cars, defined by consultancy
as those selling for more than 2 million yuan ($326,632) apiece,
has dropped sharply. A.T. Kearney expects it will barely grow
over the next five years.
Meanwhile, sales of less expensive premium brands such as
Land Rover and Germany's BMW have also shown signs of
softening.
"The economy is bad," said Robin Lu, founder of a
12-year-old consultancy in Shanghai, who has postponed his plan
to replace his nine-year-old Chevy this year with a BMW. "I used
to have dozens of clients, but now, many of them, especially
those in the manufacturing and luxury sector, have left."
Some auto dealers say customers are looking for lower
showroom prices as the economy cools. "Some people who could
afford premium cars, and have plans to buy them, have now
changed to 'wait and see' with cash in hand," said one senior
manager of a large Hong Kong-listed dealer group, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
While luxury brands like General Motors' Cadillac and
Nissan Motor's Infiniti join the rush to localize
production, another strategy is to sell smaller, or
entry-premium cars.
A.T. Kearney's Shanghai-based principal Andreas Graef said
that downsizing trend is spreading to the ultra-luxury segment.
"You have small Rolls-Royce, smaller Bentleys," said Graef. "You
probably will very soon have a smaller Maserati."
(1 US dollar = 6.1231 Chinese yuan)
