SHANGHAI Feb 5 China is taking aim again at
foreign luxury car makers such as Audi, BMW
and Mercedes-Benz by allowing unauthorised dealers to
sell imported cars - so-called 'parallel imports' - in a move to
rein in high-end car prices.
Publicly, Beijing says a pilot scheme, which officially
kicks off in Shanghai's free trade zone next week, will promote
competition and give consumers more choice, but people close to
policymakers say it's the latest in a series of measures aimed
at bringing down prices that are far higher in China than
elsewhere.
For the luxury car marques, the move comes on top of
weakening sales growth in the world's biggest market, tensions
with dealers, and a recent price fixing probe.
A lawyer who attended a closed-door seminar last year said
officials at the Ministry of Commerce and the National
Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner,
made clear their intention was to cut the price of high-end
imported cars.
"Legalizing parallel imports is part of a broad
anti-monopoly campaign by the government to improve market order
and bring down prices of imported cars," he said, asking not to
be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
In an emailed proposal reviewed by Reuters, the China
Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), a
government-affiliated think-tank, lobbied Beijing a year ago to
legalize parallel imports "to break monopoly and promote
competition."
Sales of premium cars rose by more than a fifth last year to
around 1.6 million vehicles, according to consultancy Automotive
Foresight (Shanghai) Co Ltd, but still account for less than 10
percent of China's total car sales. Together, Audi, BMW and
Mercedes have around 70-80 percent market share in the premium
segment.
More than 20 dealers have applied to join the pilot scheme,
where imported luxury models will be sold at a 10-20 percent
discount to those available through authorized channels, said an
official at the Shanghai Waigaiqiao Automobile Exchange Market
Co Ltd, the market organizer.
A BMW 650i xDrive Convertible that sells from $97,900 in the
United States, can cost close to 2 million yuan ($320,179) in
China. That scale of price differential has come under fire from
Chinese media, and regulators last year fined a Chinese venture
of Audi and the local sales unit of Fiat's Chrysler a
combined $46 million for price fixing.
GREY MARKET
China has had a grey market in auto sales for some time,
centred around the northern port city of Tianjin where about
half of China's total car import deals are done. But buyers have
been cautious given the lack of quality guarantee and
after-sales service on unauthorised cars.
That will change under the new scheme.
"The main significance (of the pilot scheme) is that buyers
will now be legally entitled to warranty packages," whether
their imported car comes through an authorised or unauthorised
channel, said IHS Automotive analyst Namrita Chow.
Analysts said it was difficult to gauge the likely impact on
car prices given a lack of clarity over which models come under
the parallel import scheme.
In an emailed statement, Audi said its dealer network in
China was "very well prepared for competition," while BMW said
it doesn't expect any "substantial" impact on its China
business. Daimler, which owns Mercedes-Benz, said it was too
early to comment.
($1 = 6.2573 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)