UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, March 25 China's eastern city of Hangzhou said on Tuesday it will start restricting car sales from Wednesday, joining major cities including Shanghai and Beijing in the fight against snarling traffic and heavy smog in the world's largest automobile market. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Wang Lan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources