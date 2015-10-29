* BYD profit up 169 pct excluding gain from electronic
unit's sale
* SAIC net profit up 3.8 pct
* Auto industry bottomed out in Q3 - analyst
BEIJING, Oct 29 Chinese automaker BYD Co
, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway, reported on Thursday a more than doubling of
its quarterly net profit excluding special items, on the back of
surging green-energy car sales.
The Shenzhen-based automaker's performance comes as China's
car market, the world's biggest, has been weighed down by the
slowest economy in 25 years.
BYD's results and a nearly 4 percent profit rise posted
separately by China's largest car maker SAIC Motor Co
are bolstering analysts' case that the car market is
poised for a rebound.
"Third quarter probably marks the lowest, the bottom out,"
said Ka Leong Lo, a Hong Kong-based analyst with Maybank Kim
Eng.
BYD and SAIC's earnings reports follow weak results from
Great Wall Motor Co and BAIC Motor Corp,
with brokerage China Securities predicting profits will fall 20
percent for the industry overall in the third quarter.
Chinese auto sales snapped six consecutive months of
declines to post an increase in September, although year-to-date
sales have increased a meagre 0.3 percent in a market accustomed
to double-digit growth.
The government's decision to cut the sales tax by half on
cars with 1.6 litre or lower engines from Oct. 1 is expected to
help drive a revival.
SAIC stands to benefit from the tax cut as vehicles it makes
through separate ventures with Volkswagen and
General Motors account for four of the top-10 selling
cars with engines under 1.6 litres, according to IHS Automotive
registration data.
BYD's quarterly profit jumped 169 percent excluding special
items. Including the sale of an electronics subsidiary, the
profit jump was much sharper.
SAIC's profit rose 3.8 percent for July to September. Three
analysts Reuters spoke to said the automaker could post a drop
in profit. Most analysts do not make hard predictions for
quarterly results.
($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)