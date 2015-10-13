BEIJING Oct 13 Vehicle sales in China rose 2.5 percent in September from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Auto retail sales totaled 1.7 million, it said in a statement posted on its website.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for September later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kazunori Takada)