BEIJING Oct 13 Vehicle sales in China are expected to grow by around 3 percent in 2015 as government policies help to boost sales, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.

In July, the association revised its forecast to 3 percent growth from an earlier prediction of 7 percent at the beginning of the year, but warned last month that annual sales could decline this year. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)