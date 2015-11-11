BEIJING Nov 11 Vehicle sales in China rose 11.8 percent in October from a year earlier to 2.2 million vehicles, an industry association said on Wednesday.

The increase was the largest since December 2014 and better than the 2.1 percent increase in September and a 3 percent decline in August.

Sales increased 1.5 percent in the first ten months of 2015 compared to the same period a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing.

A government tax cut on cars with small engines appears to be driving a rebound in the world's largest auto market, which was at risk of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)