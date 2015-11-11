UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Nov 11 Vehicle sales in China rose 11.8 percent in October from a year earlier to 2.2 million vehicles, an industry association said on Wednesday.
The increase was the largest since December 2014 and better than the 2.1 percent increase in September and a 3 percent decline in August.
Sales increased 1.5 percent in the first ten months of 2015 compared to the same period a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing.
A government tax cut on cars with small engines appears to be driving a rebound in the world's largest auto market, which was at risk of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.