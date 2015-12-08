BEIJING Dec 8 Vehicle sales rose 17.6 percent in November from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.

Auto retail sales totaled 2 million, it said in a statement posted on its website.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is expected to report wholesale data for November later this week. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)