UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 12 Vehicle sales in China grew 4.7 percent in 2015, slowing from 6.9 percent growth the previous year, an industry association said on Tuesday.
The country's vehicle sales totaled 24.6 million units last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers told reporters in Beijing.
In December, vehicle sales in the world's largest auto market rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.8 million.
The association revised down its forecast for 2015 growth in July to 3 percent from 7 percent previously, as the slowest economic expansion in 25 years and a stock market rout dragged down auto sales. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.