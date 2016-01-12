BEIJING Jan 12 China vehicle sales are expected to grow 6 percent in 2016, compared to 4.7 percent growth last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.

The association's chief said last month that sales would grow 5-7 percent in 2016, stressing that the range was his personal estimate and not the association's official prediction. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)