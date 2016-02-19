UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Feb 19 China's vehicle sales rose 7.72 percent in January year-on-year to 2.5 million, an industry association said on Friday.
The figure compared with 15.4 percent growth in December.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said last month that it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent in 2016, quickening from the 4.7 percent rise last year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.