BEIJING Feb 19 China's vehicle sales rose 7.72 percent in January year-on-year to 2.5 million, an industry association said on Friday.

The figure compared with 15.4 percent growth in December.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said last month that it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent in 2016, quickening from the 4.7 percent rise last year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)