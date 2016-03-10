UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, March 10 Vehicle sales in China fell 0.9 percent in February from a year earlier to 1.6 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.
That compares with 7.7 percent year-on-year growth in January, and a 15.4 percent rise in December.
For the first two months of 2016, sales grew 4.4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, the association said at a briefing in Beijing. In January it said it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.