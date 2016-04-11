BEIJING, April 11 China's vehicle sales in March rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier, data from China Passenger Car Association showed on Monday.

Auto sales totaled 1.92 million, the association said in a statement on its website.

For the January-March period, vehicle sales rose 6.8 percent from the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is expected to report wholesale data for March on Tuesday.

