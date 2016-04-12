BEIJING, April 12 Vehicle sales in China rose 8.8 percent in March from a year earlier to 2.4 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.

This compares with a 0.9 percent year-on-year decrease in February, and a 7.7 percent rise in January.

In the first three months of 2016, sales grew 6 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association stated it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)