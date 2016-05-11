BEIJING May 11 Vehicle sales in China rose 6.3 percent in April compared with last year to 2.1 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Wednesday.

This compares with an 8.8 percent year-on-year rise in March, and a 0.9 percent drop in February.

In the first four months of 2016, sales grew 6.1 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)