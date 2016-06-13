BEIJING, June 13 Vehicle sales in China rose 9.8 percent to 2.1 million units in May compared with last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.

That's the strongest monthly growth since December 2015, and compares with a 6.3 percent year-on-year rise in April and an 8.8 percent increase in March.

In the first five months of 2016, sales grew 7.0 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)