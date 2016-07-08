BEIJING, July 8 Passenger vehicle sales in China rose 19.4 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Friday.

Auto retail sales totaled 1.7 million, CPCA said in a statement on its website.

For the first six months of this year, passenger car sales rose 9.5 percent versus the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for June on Monday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)