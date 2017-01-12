BEIJING Jan 12 Vehicle sales in China jumped 13.7 percent in 2016 thanks to a tax cut on small-engine cars, accelerating from 4.7 percent growth the previous year, an industry association said on Thursday.

That's the fastest annual sales growth since 2013.

Sales in world's largest auto market totaled 28 million vehicles last year, while for the month of December they rose 9.5 percent to 3.1 million, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The association predicted in November that growth would exceed 8 percent for the year, having twice revised up from an initial full-year forecast of 6 percent growth. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)