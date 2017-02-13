BEIJING Feb 13 China auto sales edged up 0.2 percent in January from a year earlier to 2.52 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday, the weakest growth since last February.

That compares with a 9.5 percent increase in December and a 16.6 percent rise in November.

Several global automakers reported that growth slackened in January because of the Lunar New Year holiday and the reduction of a tax cut on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or below.

The association said last month it expects China vehicle sales to grow 5 percent in 2017, a marked slowdown from a 13.7 percent rise last year that was supported by a deeper tax cut on small-engine cars. (Reporting by Qiu Yifan and Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)