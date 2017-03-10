BEIJING, March 10 China auto sales rose 22.4 percent in February from a year earlier to 1.9 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Friday, the fastest growth since September.

That compares with a 0.2 percent increase in January and 9.5 percent growth in December.

In the first two months of 2017, sales grew 8.8 percent compared to the same period a year ago, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, CAAM predicted that sales would rise 5 percent this year, a marked slowdown from 13.7 percent growth in 2016 due to the roll back of a tax incentive for small-engine cars. (Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Randy Fabi)