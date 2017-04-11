UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, April 11 China vehicle sales rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in March from a year earlier to 2.5 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Tuesday.
That compares with a 22.4 percent increase in February and 0.2 percent growth in January.
In the first quarter of 2017, sales grew 7.0 percent compared to the same period a year ago, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.
In January, CAAM predicted that sales would rise 5 percent this year, slowing from the 13.7 percent growth in 2016 due to the rollback of a tax incentive for small-engine cars. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources