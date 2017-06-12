BEIJING, June 12 China vehicle sales edged down 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier to 2.1 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

That compares with a 2.2 percent drop in April and a 4 percent rise in March.

In the first five months of 2017, sales grew 3.7 percent from a year ago, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, CAAM predicted sales would rise 5 percent this year, slowing from 13.7 percent in 2016, citing the rollback of a tax incentive for small-engine cars and economic pressures. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)