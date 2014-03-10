SHANGHAI, March 10 Vehicle sales in China jumped 18 percent in February from a year earlier, China's automobile makers' association said on Monday, marking a strong rebound from January's 6 percent pace. A total of 1.6 million vehicles were sold in the world's biggest automobile market in February, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a statement. Growth was partly driven by strong performance of foreign brands such as Toyota and Ford. Last month, Toyota Motor Corp reported a 43.1 percent rise in sales, while Ford Motor Co's sales in China jumped 67 percent. In contrast, local Chinese brands registered their sixth consecutive monthly decline in market share, according to CAAM. In the first two months of this year, vehicle sales rose 11 percent year on year. The industry body has forecast China's auto market would grow 8-10 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Matt Driskill)