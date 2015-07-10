* China automakers now see 3 pct sales growth in 2015

* Previous forecast was for 7 pct increase

* 1H sales grew at slowest pace in at least 6 years

* Recent stock plunge seen impacting auto sales (Adds quotes from CAAM, dealer source, Nissan)

By Jake Spring and Winni Zhou

BEIJING, July 10 China's automakers association cut its 2015 forecast for vehicle sales growth to a meagre 3 percent on Friday as a major slump in the country's stock market depresses sales to consumers concerned about economic prospects.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) had previously predicted combined sales of passenger and commercial vehicles would grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year, compared with 6.9 percent in 2014.

But auto sales for the first half of 2015 grew at the slowest pace in at least six years as a stock market added to a list of headaches for automakers. The 1.4 percent year-on-year sales rise in the world's biggest car market in the first half was the weakest since at least 2009, according to a Reuters review of monthly CAAM releases available from late 2008 onward.

On Friday, CAAM said at a news briefing in Beijing that auto sales in China fell 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier to 1.8 million vehicles, the third consecutive monthly decline.

"The stock market has some impact on car sales as it hurts cash flow and less people visited 4S (dealership) stores," CAAM chief Dong Yang told reporters. Dong said he is confident sales will pick up in the second half.

Automakers are facing headwinds including the slowest Chinese economy in a quarter century, a corruption crackdown which is weighing on sales of flashy cars, and a stock market slide that has squeezed the net worth of some potential buyers.

Car dealers confirm that customer traffic and order intakes at showrooms have been dwindling over the past month, when the market fell more than 30 percent, before Thursday's sharp rebound.

"There has been a big impact on some of our (Mercedes) stores," a senior financial manager of a dealer group with some 200 stores across China selling cars from multiple manufacturers, including the premium German brand, told Reuters.

"At some of those most affected stores, customer traffic is down 20 percent to 30 percent from last year's levels over the past several weeks. Things are pretty grim out there," the dealership manager said.

Nissan Motor's Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa said on Thursday the Japanese automaker will keep a close eye on the Chinese economy in the wake of the stock market crash.

"The situation (regarding China's stock market) seems more negative than the economy actually is," Saikawa told reporters at a Nissan plant in Japan. "We want to assess the actual economy further. We don't want to go this way and that and run about in confusion."

