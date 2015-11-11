(Adds details on small-engine vehicles, tax cut)

BEIJING Nov 11 Motor vehicle sales in China rose 11.8 percent in October from a year earlier, an industry association said on Wednesday, boosted by Beijing's move to stop the world's biggest auto market from stalling by halving sales tax on smaller-engine cars.

The stronger-than-expected increase, to 2.2 million vehicles, was the largest year-on-year gain by percentage in any month since December 2014. Sales grew 2.1 percent in September after falling 3 percent in August.

The sales tax cut - to 5 percent on cars with 1.6 litre engines or below, effective Oct. 1 - appears to be driving a rebound in China's auto market, which was at risk of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth.

Sales of vehicles in the 1.6 litre and below segment of the market jumped 17.1 percent in October, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing. The lower tax rate of smaller vehicles will apply through end-2016.

Overall, car sales increased 1.5 percent in the first 10 months of 2015 compared to the same period a year earlier, the association said. After the first nine months of the year, sales were up just 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Kenneth Maxwell)