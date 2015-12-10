(Corrects market share gain for 1.6 litres and below cars in third paragraph to 1.9 percent on month, not 3.1 percent on year; clarifies the figure relates to passenger cars only)

* Overall car sales up 20 pct

* Small engine segment gains 29 percent

By Jake Spring

BEIJING, Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China grew at the fastest pace in two years in November, rising 20 percent from a year earlier, with sales gaining pace thanks to a government tax cut, an industry association said on Thursday.

The second month of strong gains confirms that halving the sales tax on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or below is driving a rebound in the world's largest auto market, which was at risk of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth.

Sales of cars in that segment grew 29 percent in November year-on-year and gained 1.9 percentage points in passenger car market share compared with the previous month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing.

November's increase in overall car sales was the largest since October 2013 and compared with an 11.8 percent rise in October and a 2.1 percent increase in September.

Sales rose 3.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2015 compared with the same period a year earlier, putting the market on track to beat the association's 3 percent forecast for the year. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)