* May sales rose 9.8 pct y/y, fastest since Dec

* Sales up on tax cut, weak year-ago growth (Adds association comments, context)

By Meng Meng and Jake Spring

BEIJING, June 13 China's monthly vehicle sales grew at the fastest rate so far this year in May, the country's automakers association said on Monday, as a tax cut on small-engine cars and weak year-on-year comparisons helped push up the growth rate.

Vehicle sales rose 9.8 percent compared with last year, the quickest pace since December 2015, to 2.1 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing.

"The overall auto industry has warmed somewhat compared to last year and is in a period of stable operations with the possibility of further improvement in the future," the association said in a written statement distributed at the briefing.

This time last year, the world's largest auto market was recording monthly year-on-year sales declines as the slowest economic growth in 25 years depressed consumer demand. Sales bounced back strongly in October thanks to a tax cut on small-engine cars that carries through the end of 2016.

In the first five months of 2016, sales grew 7.0 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said.

Despite the quickening growth, Deputy Secretary General Ye Shengji said the association would not adjust its annual forecast of 6 percent that was announced in January this year.

Ye attributed May's strong growth to seasonal issues and policy initiatives, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)