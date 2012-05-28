BEIJING May 28 The government of China will
soon resume paying subsidies to rural residents who trade in old
vehicles for new, fuel efficient ones in an effort to rekindle
demand amid a slowdown in the world's largest auto market, a
government official told Reuters on Monday.
Beijing has used such incentives before, as in 2009 when the
government introduced a similar stimulus package with tax
incentives for cars with engine sizes of 1.6 liters or smaller
and subsidies for rural residents. That move spurred car sales
and helped China surpass the United States as the world's
largest auto market.
Those incentives were scrapped in 2011, contributing to a
steep market slowdown. Car sales in China are expected to grow
5-10 percent on an annual basis in 2012, compared to 2011 when
they grew at 5.2 percent and 2010 when sales grow an impressive
33.2 percent.
The official did not provide details of the latest planned
policy, including amounts and timing, but said the subsidies
would again target vehicles with small engine displacements and
rural car buyers.
The move may benefit mini-van makers such as SAIC-GM-Wuling,
SAIC Motor Corp and General Motors' mini
vehicle venture in southern China as well as Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd, industry observers said.
(Reporting by Shen Yan; Writing by Fang Yan and Ken Wills;
