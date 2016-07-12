BEIJING, July 12 An automotive venture backed by China tech giant Tencent aims to launch an electric self-driving car before 2020, the chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Future Mobility, backed by Tencent and Hon Hai Precision Industries, is one of an expanding field of China-backed ventures that aim to take on Tesla Motors Inc as green energy car sales boom in China. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)