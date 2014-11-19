By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
| GUANGZHOU, China
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 Forget luxury limos,
think green buses.
China's electric vehicle sales surged five-fold in the first
10 months of 2014, powered by Beijing subsidies. In a
long-awaited take-off, even unlikely firms like a metals trader
and a soda ash producer are pouring money into green
transportation.
As China's demand for luxury and premium cars cools, the
Guangzhou autoshow this week hosts a separate event dedicated to
green vehicles. But the gold rush is fuelling concern in the
industry it may add to overcapacity, leaving new entrants
struggling to survive even with state support.
"China's green vehicle market will be huge," said Arnold
Chan, Deputy Chairman of China Dynamics Holdings Ltd.
The company, more than 11 percent-owned by Chan according to
Thomson Reuters data, quit metals trading to start making
environmentally friendly electric buses this year after losing
money ever since its 2006 Hong Kong listing.
"There are 2 million buses on Chinese roads. A 10 percent
share of that market would be enormous," said Chan, whose new
entrant firm is worth about $440 million by market value. It's
unclear how many electric vehicles could in practice replace
buses now in service, but as the world's biggest auto market,
China is a magnet for new firms.
Shanghai-listed Tangshan Sanyou Chemicals Industries Co ltd
, a Chinese producer of soda ash worth $1.9 billion
by market capitalisation, entered the green vehicle business in
March. At Shenzhen-listed auto parts maker Wanxiang Qianchao Co
Ltd, shares have doubled since parent Wanxiang Group
acquired bankrupt U.S. electric car maker Fisker Automotive in
February.
The concern over potential over-investment stems from orders
for electric buses and cars coming from local governments,
rather than individual consumers.
Despite a flood of electric car models coming to the market
this year, from BMW and Mercedes Benz to Nissan
and BYD, many in China are just not yet
ready to buy them, according to a survey earlier this year by
consultancy A.T. Kearney.
Some 54 percent of survey participants said incentives
wouldn't be enough to override other concerns. Fully 60 percent
of consumers said they expect a minimum driving range of 250
kilometres, much further than the range of most electric cars
currently on the market.
CHASING SUBSIDIES
Beijing has introduced a slew of measures over the course of
this year to support electric vehicle sales in a move to combat
China's growing pollution problem.
These incentives include renewed subsidies for car buyers,
exemption from purchase taxes and public funding to build
charging stations. Another key strand that caught the eye of
wannabe green vehicle makers was a purchase quota of at least 30
percent by 2016 for the fleets of central government, as well as
local government in 88 new energy vehicle pilot cities.
But China's industrial policies have backfired in the past.
In 2009, Beijing offered hefty subsidies to the solar power
industry, triggering a race to develop multi-billion dollar
solar projects. But the boom ended badly with the collapse of
solar superstars such as Suntech Power Holdings and
LDK Solar Co Ltd.
In shipbuilding, meanwhile, government-backed expansion also
led to a bust that brought hundreds of small to mid-sized
shipyards to the verge of bankruptcy.
"If the government keeps subsidizing an industry which
itself is not profitable, there will be a lot of trouble," UBS
Hong Kong-based auto analyst Hou Yankun said.
The potential for a supply-demand mismatch worries even
new-comers like China Dynamics.
"I see a lot of people rushing into this business," Deputy
Chairman Chan said. "Many will be weeded out in the future. Only
those with real competitiveness can survive."
