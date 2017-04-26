SHANGHAI, April 26 The maiden flight of China's
C919 passenger jet is scheduled for early May, the Shanghai
Airport Authority said on its official microblog on Wednesday,
the first official confirmation of the much-anticipated event.
The maiden flight marks a major step for Beijing as it looks
to increase its profile in the global aviation market and
compete with Boeing Co and Airbus for a slice of
global jet sales worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
Reuters, citing sources, reported earlier this week that the
first flight of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China
(COMAC) jet would take place on or around May 5.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; editing by Susan
Thomas)