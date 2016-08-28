BEIJING Aug 28 China has set up a state-owned
aircraft engine maker with registered capital of 50 billion yuan
($7.50 billion), state television said on Sunday, in the latest
bid to develop home-grown, high-tech capacities to compete in
international markets.
The government has been overhauling its state-owned sector
to push Chinese products and services up the value chain. Under
that drive, it has prioritised aircraft engines, high-speed rail
and nuclear power as areas it wants China to excel.
China's cabinet, Beijing municipal government, the Aviation
Industry Corp of China (AVIC) and Commercial Aircraft Corp of
China are investors of the new company, it said.
The new company, called China Aero-Engine Group and with
96,000 employees, will focus on designing, manufacturing and
testing of aircraft engines, the report said, adding that it
will be of "great significant for the future development of
China's aviation industry".
In March, state-owned AVIC said it was finalising a 129
billion yuan merger of its aircraft engine businesses, in a move
to create a giant that could eventually compete with the likes
of United Technologies Corp's aircraft engine maker
Pratt & Whitney.
($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)