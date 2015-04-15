(Corrects the newspaper's name to Shanghai Securities News, not
Journal, in the second paragraph)
BEIJING, April 15 China's civil aviation
authority has promised a major "break through" to open up
airspace for small planes, state media said on Wednesday, a move
which could boost sales for planemakers such as Bombardier Inc
and Textron Inc.
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) will step up
its support for the country's fledgling general aviation
industry and work toward loosening restrictions on flying in
lower airspace, CAAC chief Li Jiaxiang was quoted as saying by
the Shanghai Securities News.
The military currently controls about 80 percent of China's
airspace.
In 2010, Beijing issued guidelines which aimed to open up
airspace below 1,000 metres (3,280 ft) by 2015 and below 3,000
metres by 2020. The former measure has yet to be enacted.
Three years later, CAAC simplified flight approval
procedures for private jets and made it easier to obtain a
private pilot licence.
Li said the CAAC has already yielded some aviation controls
to regional authorities and is encouraging local governments to
build airports for small planes.
Investment in small airports alone could top 100 billion
yuan ($16.12 billion) if each of China's over 2,800 counties
each build an airport, he said.
Textron's Cessna Aircraft Company, Embraer SA have
already started making jets in China, while General Dynamics'
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, Dassault Aviation SA
and Bombardier have been stepping up their sales across the
country.
($1 = 6.2027 Chinese yuan renminbi)
