BEIJING, June 24 China will this year invest in 193 major domestic aviation projects worth 500 billion yuan ($80 billion), the country's aviation regulator said.

The plan was outlined in prepared remarks to be delivered later on Wednesday by Li Jiaxiang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, at an aviation forum in Beijing.

