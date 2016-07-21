BEIJING, July 21 China plans to invest as much as 50 billion yuan ($7.49 billion)to develop its air traffic management system, the official news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing an official from the aviation regulator.

China will seek to use as much locally manufactured technology as possible in the development of the system, Che Jinjun, director general of the air traffic management bureau under the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reportedly said at an aviation conference.

The CAAC said in May the country aimed to become a "strong civil aviation nation" by 2020 but it still faced a large number of difficulties, including insufficient safety resources and "a crude way of development". {nL3N18M2II]

($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)